Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21.

