Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 422.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

