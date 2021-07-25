Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.57 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.