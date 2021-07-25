Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.07.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.