Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,667 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDV stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $27.04.

