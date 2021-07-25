Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,406 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,165 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $27.03 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.