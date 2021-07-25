Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,287 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

