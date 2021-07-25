Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,186 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $3,322,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.