Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.07% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.