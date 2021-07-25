Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Comparison

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barrick Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 19.19% 7.18% 4.90% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.91 $2.32 billion $1.15 17.94 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.98

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barrick Gold and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 1 11 1 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $33.81, suggesting a potential upside of 63.87%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

