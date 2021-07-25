Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.57

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $852.56 million and $148.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,718,839 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

