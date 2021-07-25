Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report sales of $1.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $2.18 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $12.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.68 million and a PE ratio of -36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beam Global by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.