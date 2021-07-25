Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEEM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $7,710,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

