BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $16.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083726 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.