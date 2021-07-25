Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $58.04 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and $1.39 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $806.10 or 0.02337998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00239448 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00033741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.