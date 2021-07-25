Beer Money Price Tops $0.0198 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $650,878.37 and $22,324.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,800,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

