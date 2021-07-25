Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Cap of $131,655.09

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 1% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $131,655.09 and approximately $2,292.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

