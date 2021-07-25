Belt Finance Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00026779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $43.29 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,691,286 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

