Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.82. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,711 shares of company stock worth $61,971,253 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

