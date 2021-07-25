Beowulf (BWF) Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00820039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.