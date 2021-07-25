BEPRO Network Hits Market Cap of $36.74 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00811625 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

