Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,510 shares of company stock worth $6,497,845 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $48.06 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

