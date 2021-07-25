Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,109 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Best Buy worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

