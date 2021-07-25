Beyond Finance Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.64 million and $438,456.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00119774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00138370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.81 or 1.00254289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00870622 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,904 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

