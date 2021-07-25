Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 386.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

BYND stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

