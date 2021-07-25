BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1,226.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BGC Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BGC Partners by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BGC Partners by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

