BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

