BidiPass Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,028.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $151,175.04 and approximately $7,028.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

