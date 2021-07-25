BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00138697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,826.17 or 0.99698513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.13 or 0.00864928 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.