Big Data Protocol (BDP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $286,199.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $286,199.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,449,156 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

