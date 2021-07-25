Binance Coin Price Hits $314.72 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.92 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $314.72 or 0.00830063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
