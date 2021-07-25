Bismuth (BIS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005566 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,735,268 coins and its circulating supply is 21,642,704 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

