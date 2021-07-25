BitBall 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,689.80 or 0.99405566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

