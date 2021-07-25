bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $665,021.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $665,021.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.