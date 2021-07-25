BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $32,677.35 and $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00585458 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

