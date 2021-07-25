Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $28.80 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $28.80 or 0.00075754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $534.98 million and approximately $33.98 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

