Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $1.91 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $355.28 million and $5.32 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036890 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

