Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $47.41 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.41 or 0.00125036 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $830.30 million and $57.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00274684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00143658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

