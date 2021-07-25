Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Achieves $93,865.14

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $93,865.14 and approximately $370.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

