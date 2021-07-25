Bitcoin Private Trading Up 24.1% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00282237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00121901 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00145345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

