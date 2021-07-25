Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Hits $20,647.76

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $20,647.76 and approximately $121.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00121231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00138799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,128.12 or 0.99675032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00860180 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.