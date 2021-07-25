BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $896,597.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $896,597.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

