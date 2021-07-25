BitcoinZ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,830.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $4,830.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00282994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00122189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00146645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

