BitCore Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. BitCore has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $726,730.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,169.19 or 0.06287785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.48 or 0.01314499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00366037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00600391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00370094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00285367 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

