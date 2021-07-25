BitGreen Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $14,644.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars.

