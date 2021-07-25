BitSend (BSD) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $87,543.20 and $55.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00401203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.55 or 0.01307463 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,447,625 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

