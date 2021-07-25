BitTorrent Market Cap Tops $1.56 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $170.52 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002587 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003656 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

