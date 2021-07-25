BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $472.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $472.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00610492 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,136,333 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

