BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,589 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of BlackBerry worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 89,251 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

