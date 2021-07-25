BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and $19,299.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017580 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,798,567 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

